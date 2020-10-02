Football: Brentford shock Fulham to reach League Cup quarter-finals

LONDON (AFP) - Brentford reached the League Cup quarter-finals for the first time with a surprise 3-0 win over west London rivals Fulham on Thursday (Oct 1).

Thomas Frank's side earned a measure of revenge for their Championship play-off final defeat against Fulham last season as they swept aside their Premier League opponents in the fourth round.

Brentford took the lead eight minutes before half-time in their swish new stadium, with debutant Saman Ghoddos the creator.

The Iran midfielder took advantage when Jean Michael Seri lost possession, found space down the right and squared the ball for Finnish youngster Marcus Forss to slam home.

Benrahma, linked with several Premier League clubs, doubled the Championship side's lead when the forward arrived at the far post to finish off Ethan Pinnock's header.

Making his first start of the season, Benrahma finished off Fulham with a superb strike from long-range in the 77th minute.

Tottenham, Newcastle, Manchester City, Manchester United and Everton reached the quarter-finals on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Later in Thursday's last 16 action, Liverpool meet Arsenal for the fourth time in 11 weeks, while Aston Villa host second-tier side Stoke.