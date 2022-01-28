Football: Brazil's Alisson sees two red cards overturned in World Cup draw with Ecuador

QUITO (AFP) - Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker had two red cards overturned by VAR reviews as Brazil hung on for a controversial 1-1 World Cup qualifier draw with Ecuador on Thursday (Jan 27), with both teams having a player dismissed.

Alisson could count himself lucky after a straight red card in the first half, for a high boot on Enner Valencia, was downgraded to a yellow and then a second yellow card in injury-time was also overturned on review.

Ecuador could be forgiven for feeling aggrieved as four VAR reviews, two to check possible dismissals and two for penalties originally awarded by Colombian referee Wilmar Roldan, all went against the hosts in Quito.

Even so, the point inches them closer to World Cup qualification with three games left.

Brazil and Argentina have already booked their tickets for Qatar.

Casemiro gave the visitors, who were missing the injured Neymar, an early lead but Ecuador centre-back Felix Torres equalised 15 minutes from time.

Ecuador should have been in front within two minutes but alone and unmarked at the back post four yards out, Valencia somehow missed the target from Pervis Estupinan's free-kick.

It took just four minutes for Brazil to make Ecuador pay.

The hosts made a hash of clearing a corner as Brazil pinged the ball from one side of the box to the other before Philippe Coutinho's cross was headed goalwards by Matheus Cunha.

Goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez blocked the ball on the line but Casemiro pounced to stab home the loose ball from a yard out.

Ecuador were a mess at the back and Dominguez compounded matters with a rash attempt to reach a Fred through ball before Cunha.

The keeper got his toe to the ball but drove his studs into the forward's neck with his follow through and was rightly dismissed.

Following a lengthy VAR check to see if the foul was inside or outside the box, Coutinho fired the resulting free-kick high over the bar.