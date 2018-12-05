Football: Bournemouth snap four-game losing streak with Huddersfield win

(REUTERS) - Bournemouth's Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser notched a goal and an assist each to snap their side's four-game losing streak with a 2-1 home win over Huddersfield Town in a pulsating Premier League clash on Tuesday (Dec 4).

Wilson gave the hosts the lead after five minutes with a superb header from a free kick that Fraser whipped in behind Huddersfield's defence.

The roles were reversed 17 minutes later when Wilson's pass found an unmarked Fraser making a marauding run through the middle, and the winger slotted the ball through the legs of keeper Jonas Lossl to double the advantage.

Terence Kongolo pulled one back for the visitors seven minutes before halftime as Bournemouth's shaky defence failed to clear a high ball, allowing the defender to flick a looping header over Asmir Begovic and into the net.

Having thrown away a one-goal lead in a 2-1 loss to Brighton on Saturday, Huddersfield dominated possession in the second half as they poured forward looking for an equaliser.

The match was peppered with a series of thundering challenges in the second half as referee Roger East flashed six yellow cards but, despite the tremendous effort and passion from both sides, there were no more goals.

"We scored two good goals and you think you can go on and put it to bed, but it swung. I wasn't happy with the period from 2-0 until halftime, but second half we were more secure," Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe said.

"(Goalkeeper) Asmir (Begovic) was excellent tonight, we needed a big performance and he has gone a long way to getting us the three points," the 41-year-old coach added.

Bournemouth climbed to sixth place on 23 points from 15 games while Huddersfield stayed a point above the relegation zone on 10. The bottom three clubs - Southampton, Burnley and Fulham - all play on Wednesday.