Football: Bournemouth earn biggest top-flight away win at Watford

WATFORD, England (REUTERS) - Josh King struck twice as Bournemouth continued their best start to a Premier League season to earn their biggest top-flight away win with a 4-0 thumping of 10-man Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday (Oct 6).

The battle between the league's two biggest surprise packets turned into an unexpected one-sided romp for Eddie Howe's men, who were inspired by their attacking duo of Callum Wilson and King and aided by the 32nd-minute sending off of Christian Kabasele.

David Brooks put the Cherries ahead after a swift 14th- minute counter before a double blow for Watford saw Kabasele dismissed for bringing down King, who picked himself up to score from the penalty spot.

King combined with Wilson for Bournemouth's third just before the break before Wilson deservedly got in on the scoring act just after the restart to push the Cherries up to fifth place.