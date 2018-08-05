Football: Bottom side Hougang pick up vital three points in 3-0 win as Geylang lose two goalkeepers

SINGAPORE - Hougang United kept their hopes of avoiding the wooden spoon in this year's Singapore Premier League alive, after they beat Geylang International 3-0 at the Bedok Stadium on Sunday (Aug 5) for only their second win all season.

The Cheetahs took the lead in the 36th minute through midfielder Justin Hui, who ghosted into the box to meet Antoine Viterale's delightful cross and open the scoring.

They were handed another boost just seven minutes into the second half, as Geylang goalkeeper Basil Chan - who replaced the injured Zainol Gulam at half-time - was shown the red card for throwing a punch at a Hougang player.

With all three substitutions used, Eagles defender Jufri Taha manfully donned the goalkeeper's gloves.

Although he acquitted himself well between the sticks, he was powerless to stop Fareez Farhan's cool finish in the 63rd minute, which put Hougang 2-0 up.

Chang Jo Yoon added gloss to the scoreline with a third goal in the 87th minute.

Despite the win, Hougang are still bottom of the league, with 10 points from 18 games. Geylang are just above them, with 17 points from 19 games.

Each team play a total of 24 games this season.