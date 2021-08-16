Football: Bordeaux's Kalu to undergo tests after collapsing, giving 'chills' in wake of Eriksen incident

MARSEILLE (AFP) - Bordeaux striker Samuel Kalu collapsed on the pitch in a French Ligue 1 game at Marseille on Sunday (Aug 15), when temperatures hit a sweltering 30 deg C.

The 23-year-old Nigerian international fainted and slumped to the Stade Velodrome surface in the early stages of the match.

Worried teammates gathered around the stricken player and frantically waved their hands to the bench to summon medical help.

After a few heart-stopping moments, Kalu managed to stand up but was substituted and replaced by Remi Oudin.

The incident came just two months after Denmark's Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest in a Euro 2020 group match.

"Kalu's incident gave us chills. It's always a bit shocking for spectators and players on the pitch," said Oudin, who went on to score in the 2-2 draw.

"With what happened with Eriksen at the Euros, we think about it. Everyone got a little scared. Fortunately, it ended well.

"According to the doctors, it's a simple discomfort but he will certainly be undergoing tests on Monday."

In June 2019, Kalu was hospitalised after suffering from dehydration while training with Nigeria in the Egyptian heat during the Africa Cup of Nations.

"I was thinking about what happened during the Euro," admitted Bordeaux coach Vladimir Petkovic.

"With the medical team, we chose to replace him so as not to take any risks. In these cases, football takes a back seat."