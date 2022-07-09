Football: Bittersweet for SPL's Tampines and Balestier, who share spoils at 2-2

SINGAPORE - Tampines Rovers and Balestier Khalsa each picked up a point from their Singapore Premier League (SPL) encounter on Saturday (July 9) evening, but both sides probably left the pitch at Toa Payoh Stadium kicking themselves after a 2-2 draw.

For Tampines, the game against an out-of-form Balestier side presented a glorious opportunity to get back to winning ways. Heading into the game, the Stags had lost three of their last four SPL games after suffering just one defeat in their first eight matches this term.

But Balestier, who were in even worse form - they lost six of their last seven matches - tore the script up by going two goals up inside the first half, only to throw that advantage away in the second period.

Both coaches said the point was bittersweet.

Said Balestier's Akbar Nawas: "I was hoping we would get a third goal but I'm happy we didn't concede ourselves, because that has been the story of our season.

"So am I happy or sad? 50-50. I'm a little bit happy our strategy was working but we were just inconsistent defensively... Credit to Tampines for coming back."

Tampines coach Gavin Lee said: "You're never happy when you go 2-0 down, but it is what it is, and ultimately the only thing we could do is control our own game.

"I'm pleased with our play for the majority of the game, but am I also disappointed? Yes."

Ignatius Ang opened the scoring for the Tigers after pouncing on a defensive mistake in the seventh minute.

Tampines struggled to create any clear-cut opportunities to equalise, and their troubles deepened in the 39th minute, when Shuhei Hoshino fired a low shot from more than 20 metres that arrowed into the bottom corner.

Hoshino had to make a goal-line clearance at the other end of the pitch to preserve Balestier's 2-0 lead at the break, but the Tigers still conceded just seven minutes after the restart.

In-form Tampines striker Boris Kopitovic, who cut an isolated figure in the first half, was played through on goal by Zehrudin Mehmedovic, and made no mistake for his 16th goal in 13 games.

The Stags drew level 11 minutes later, when a slick move saw Mehmedovic, Yasir Hanapi, Kopitovic and Taufik Suparno link for Taufik to put the finishing touch on the equaliser.

It proved to be the last clear opportunity for either side, who failed to find the quality or moment of inspiration required for a winner, despite no lack of effort.