Football: 'Big brother' Tadanari Lee happy to pull the strings as Albirex close in on SPL title

SINGAPORE - Albirex Niigata's signing of Tadanari Lee late last year set tongues wagging in the local football fraternity.

How many goals would the ex-Japan and Southampton striker score in the Singapore Premier League (SPL)? Would the league be too easy for him?

How would a player, who has an Asian Cup and Asian Football Confederation Champions League winner's medal, adapt to the modest set-ups here?

Lee's quality, as expected, has shone through as Albirex head into a top-of-the-table clash with Lion City Sailors at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Friday, knowing a win will seal the title.

But it has not been a straightforward season for the 36-year-old.

He was sidelined by Covid-19 for two weeks in March, and then fractured his left collarbone in June.

In the nine matches since his July return, he has played a key role in Albirex's late flourish. They won six and drew three games, which has helped them snatch the initiative in the SPL title race.

But his role in the team's rise has been a supporting one - both literally as a playmaker pulling the strings behind in-form strikers Kodai Tanaka and Ilhan Fandi, and figuratively as a mentor to the two young players.

"Yes, I do see myself as a big brother to them," Lee told ST.

"I am very happy to be a conductor of the attack. I have a lot of experience that I believe I can share with the team through this role."

Tanaka, 22, is chasing the top-scorer award with 28 goals, one behind Tampines Rovers' Boris Kopitovic, who leads the chart. Ilhan, 19, has 15 goals this term.

Lee, who has 10 goals and nine assists, said of the duo: "They are young players and have a lot of potential. They can play at the highest level but they need to work hard to improve and be disciplined.

"For them, scoring many goals in the SPL is definitely a good experience and will be a good confidence boost. I look forward to seeing how far they can go and I will always be supporting them."

Asked if Tanaka and Ilhan have what it takes to play in Europe, Lee replied: "It's not impossible."