Football: Benzema appeal to be heard in June-July

VERSAILLES (AFP) - The appeal of Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema against a one-year suspended sentence for complicity in a bid to blackmail former France teammate Mathieu Valbuena with a sex tape will be heard on June 30-July 1, a judiciary source said on Tuesday (March 15).

Benzema was also fined €75,000 (S$112,000).

The sentence for the 2015 extortion attempt, which led Benzema to be cast out of the France team for five-and-a-half years, was tougher than prosecutors had requested.

Benzema, 34, was not accused of being behind the extortion attempt but rather of conspiring with the suspected blackmailers by putting pressure on Valbuena to pay them off.

The court in Versailles outside Paris ruled that he had "implicated himself personally, through subterfuge and lies, to convince his teammate to submit to the blackmail".

It added that he had shown "no kindness towards Valbuena", as he had claimed, "just the opposite" and had even appeared to take pleasure in his fellow player's demise.

Benzema scored twice in a 3-0 win against Real Mallorca in La Liga on Monday to take his career tally to 412 goals, making him the highest-scoring Frenchman in history with two more than Thierry Henry.

He also scored a quickfire hat-trick to help Madrid defeat Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 on aggregate in the Champions League last week.

