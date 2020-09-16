Football: Benfica dumped out of Champions League by PAOK

PARIS (AFP) - Two-time European champions Benfica were dumped out of the Champions League in the qualifiers on Tuesday (Sept 15) following a 2-1 defeat at PAOK Thessaloniki.

The Portuguese giants, who won the old European Cup twice in the 1960s, were knocked out by goals from Dimitrios Giannoulis and Andrija Zivkovic.

Benfica finished second in the Portuguese top division but had a tough draw at PAOK, who finished second in the Greek Super League.

They will not have a chance to overcome the defeat because the third qualifying round is being contested with single-leg ties.

Dynamo Kiev knocked out AZ Alkmaar with a 2-0 win while Gent saw off Rapid Vienna 2-1.