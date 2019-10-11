Football: Belgium thrash San Marino 9-0 to qualify for Euro 2020

Cristian Brolli of San Marino (left) and Nacer Chadli of Belgium in action during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group I qualifying soccer match between Belgium and San Marino at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels, Belgium, on Oct 10, 2019.
Cristian Brolli of San Marino (left) and Nacer Chadli of Belgium in action during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group I qualifying soccer match between Belgium and San Marino at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels, Belgium, on Oct 10, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
1 hour ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - Romelu Lukaku scored his 50th international goal as Belgium thrashed San Marino 9-0 on Thursday (Oct 10) and became the first side through to the Euro 2020 finals, with Russia on the verge of joining them after seeing off Scotland 4-0 in Moscow.

Unbeaten Belgium have 21 points from seven games, with only one goal conceded, with Russia on 18 and Cyprus, 2-1 winners over Kazakhstan in Astana, on 10. The top two in each group qualify directly.

San Marino managed to keep a clean sheet for 27 minutes against the top-ranked 2018 World Cup semi-finalists before, as expected, the Group I floodgates opened at Brussels's King Baudouin stadium.

Inter Milan striker Lukaku became the first Belgian to reach a half century of international goals with a right-footed shot to open the scoring.

Topics: 

Branded Content