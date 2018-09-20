Football: Belgium join France atop Fifa rankings with top spot shared for first time, Singapore up three places to 166

LAUSANNE (AFP) - Belgium have joined world champions France as joint leaders of the Fifa world rankings released on Thursday (Sept 20), the first time in the table's 25-year history that the top spot has been shared.

Belgium have notched up a pair of wins, including victory over Iceland in the inaugural Nations League competition to bring them level with the French, the team who beat them in the World Cup semi-finals in Russia in July.

The only other change in the top 10 sees Denmark (10th, down one place) slip below Spain (9th, unchanged).

Outside of the top 10, two Nations League wins for Ukraine (29th, up six) over Czech Republic (47th, down three) and Slovakia (26th, unchanged) means that they are the month's biggest movers, while Germany (12th, up three) have started to edge back towards a single-figure ranking after their World Cup debacle.

Singapore rose three spots to 166th, following a 1-1 draw with Mauritius and a 2-0 win over Fiji - both home friendlies. They are sixth among South-east Asian countries, behind Vietnam, Philippines, Thailand, Myanmar and Indonesia.

Iran fell one spot to 33rd but are still the top-rated Asian side, followed by Australia (43rd).

Fifa world rankings (211 teams) as of Sept 20:

1. Belgium (+1): 1,729 pts

1. France: 1,729

3. Brazil: 1,663

4. Croatia: 1,634

5. Uruguay: 1,632

6. England: 1,612

7. Portugal: 1,606

8. Switzerland: 1,598

9. Spain: 1,597

10. Denmark (-1): 1,581