Football: Belgian footballer fined €250 for being at weekend barbecue during coronavirus curbs

BRUSSELS (REUTERS) - Standard Liege player Obbi Oulare was among five people fined at the weekend for holding a barbecue in violation of coronavirus prevention regulations, the Belgian media reported on Monday (April 13).

Fines of €250 (S$387) each were imposed for breaking restrictions on gatherings as police in the town of Hasselt, some 60km from Liege, forced them to disperse.

Oulare confirmed the incident but told Het Nieuwsblad that the police were being overzealous.

"We were not holding a party but apparently the neighbours called the police. I don't think I did anything wrong. I understand the police are doing their job but they mustn't overdo it," the 24-year-old told the newspaper.

Oulare, who has played for Belgium at under-21 level and was a teenage prodigy at Club Brugge, signed for Watford in 2015 but played just twice for the English Premier League club before going back to Belgium.

Belgium has been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with nearly 4,000 deaths with over 30,000 infections.

