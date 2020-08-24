Football: Bayern's Lewandowski ends Champions League as top scorer

Bayern Munich's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski celebrates with the Champions League trophy on Aug 23, 2020.
Bayern Munich's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski celebrates with the Champions League trophy on Aug 23, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Published
15 min ago

LISBON (AFP) - Robert Lewandowski ended the 2019/20 Champions League season as the tournament's top scorer with 15 goals.

He was close to 16 when a first-half attempt came back off the post in the 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in Sunday's (Aug 23) final.

The Polish star ended the season with 55 goals in all competitions.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo, with 17 goals in 2013-2014, retains the record for the highest number of Champions League goals in one season.

Top scorers: 15: Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 10: Haaland (Dortmund) 9: Gnabry (Bayern Munich) 6: Depay (Lyon), Jesus (Man City), Kane (Tottenham), Mertens (Napoli), Sterling (Man City) 5: Benzema (Real Madrid), Icardi (PSG), Ilicic (Atalanta), Martínez (Inter Milan), Mbappe (PSG), Son Heung-min (Tottenham), Suarez (Barcelona)

Topics: 

Branded Content