Football: Bayern's Covid-hit star Joshua Kimmich regrets not being vaccinated earlier

MUNICH (REUTERS, AFP) - Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich said he regrets not getting a Covid-19 vaccine sooner after the midfielder was ruled out until January due to lingering effects of the novel coronavirus.

Kimmich, who has returned to light training but is struggling with minor lung issues after contracting Covid-19 in November, said last week he would miss the remainder of the year. He only came out of house quarantine last week.

"Broadly, it was just difficult for me to deal with my fears and concerns, and that's why I remained undecided for so long," he told ZDF broadcaster on Sunday.

"I thought I could protect myself from the virus if I stuck to all the rules and tested regularly.

"Maybe I had to go through what I have now gone through first. Of course, looking back, I would like to make the vaccination decision earlier, but at the time it wasn't possible for me."

Kimmich sparked a heated vaccination debate in October when he revealed that he had declined a vaccine against Covid due to "personal concerns". The club, Germany's biggest and most successful, came out in support of the player, a move that triggered a storm of criticism across Germany.

The player said he understood the criticism that was directed his way but that some of it went too far.

"I have to say personally that some of the limits have been exceeded," the 26-year-old said. "I also had the feeling that there was one or the other who tried to distinguish themselves through this situation. It wasn't always just objective criticism."

He admitted that he had been fortunate not to suffer more serious consequences, and has decided to be vaccinated.

"I am lucky that my symptoms were mild. Unfortunately, the tests showed that there is a little bit of fluid in my lungs," he said. "That means I have to take it easy for 10 days or so before I can go back to training. Otherwise the danger is that it goes to my heart and there will be longer-term consequences...

"When it is recommended and the time is right, I will get vaccinated."

His decision to get vaccinated was welcomed by leading German politicians.

"It is a good decision from Joshua Kimmich to get the vaccine. As a footballer, he is an example for many people. More vaccinations are our way out of the pandemic," tweeted Ms Bettina Stark-Watzinger, Development Minister in the newly inaugurated coalition government.

Kimmich was not the only Bayern player to fall ill with Covid-19. Team-mate Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is also struggling with lung problems.

Kimmich was one of several Bayern players who were reported to be unvaccinated last month. Manager Julian Nagelsmann confirmed on Saturday that Germany international Jamal Musiala has since been jabbed.

"I am pleased that Jamal is vaccinated and hopefully we won't have any more problems in the second half of the season," said Nagelsmann.

While Bayern hope Kimmich and Choupo-Moting make full and speedy recoveries, other Bundesliga footballers have not been so fortunate.

One example is Freiburg's French midfielder Jonathan Schmid, who has not played since August after contracting Covid-19 and is still rebuilding his fitness more than three months later.