Football: Bayern top in Bundesliga with help from record-breaking Lewandowski

BERLIN (DPA) - Robert Lewandowski became the first Bundesliga player to score in each of the first nine season games as Bayern Munich beat Union Berlin 2-1 on Saturday (Oct 26) to go top of the table for at least 24 hours.

Lewandowski scored in the 53rd minute to break a tie with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who had scored in the first eight games of the 2015-16 campaign.

The Polish marksman has now scored 19 goals in Munich's last 13 games in all competitions, only going scoreless in their first official season match, the German Super Cup they lost 2-0 against Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund played to a lucky 0-0 draw in the prestigious Ruhr derby at arch rivals Schalke who were denied by the crossbar and the post.

Bayern top the table with 18 points, one ahead of Freiburg who continued their surprise season with a 2-1 victory against RB Leipzig.

Bottom club Paderborn got their first season victory, 2-0 over Fortuna Dusseldorf, and Hoffenheim won 3-2 at 10-man Hertha Berlin.