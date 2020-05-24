Football: Bayern cruise past Frankfurt 5-2 to stay on title track

BERLIN (REUTERS) - Bayern Munich beat Eintracht Frankfurt 5-2 on Saturday (May 23), surviving a brief second-half comeback scare to stay four points clear of Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga with seven games left to play.

The Bavarians thought they had the match wrapped up after efforts from Leon Goretzka, Thomas Mueller and Robert Lewandowski had given them a 3-0 lead in the empty Allianz Arena.

Eintracht defender Martin Hinteregger caught the Bayern defence napping to strike twice in three minutes and inject new life into the encounter.

Yet the visitors then quickly gave away two goals - with Alphonso Davies pouncing on a defensive error on the hour and Hinteregger scoring an own goal in the 74th minute.

Bayern are on 61 points with Dortmund, who host the Bavarians on Tuesday, on 57 following their 2-0 win over VfL Wolfsburg.

The Bundesliga resumed last week, with no fans in attendance, after being suspended for more than two months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.