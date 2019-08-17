Football: Bayern Munich ready to seal Philippe Coutinho move, sign midfielder Michael Cuisance

BERLIN (dpa) - Bayern Munich are to finalise details on the transfer of midfielder Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona on a one-season loan deal with an option for a permanent transfer, the club have confirmed.

The German record champions have also signed 20-year-old midfielder Michael Cuisance from Borussia Monchengladbach, it was confirmed on Saturday (Aug 17).

Bayern said following their 2-2 season-opening draw with Hertha Berlin on Friday evening that "a basic framework" for the transfer of Coutinho had been reached with Barcelona.

The 27-year-old Brazil midfielder is expected in Munich in the next few days to finalise the deal and complete a medical.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said he and sports director Hasan Salihamidzic had travelled to Barcelona to reach an agreement with the player and the Spanish club.

"We've watched Coutinho for quite some time. The name doesn't matter, only the quality," he said after the draw with Hertha.

Bayern coach Niko Kovac said: "In my opinion, not only Bayern Munich, but also the entire Bundesliga and the whole of Germany can be delighted to be welcoming such a big-name player to our league."

Coutinho moved from Liverpool to Barcelona in the summer of 2018 for an estimated 140 million euros (S$215 million) but has been unable to command a regular first-team place with the Spanish champions.

Monchengladbach meanwhile said Cuisance had undergone a medical check on Friday and the transfer was sealed on Saturday. The French midfielder had been at Gladbach since moving from Nancy in 2017.