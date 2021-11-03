Football: Bayern Munich and Juventus qualify for Champions League last 16

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Leroy Sane.
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Leroy Sane.
PARIS (AFP) - Bayern Munich and Juventus both won on Tuesday (Nov 2) to qualify for the Champions League last 16 with two rounds of group games to spare.

Bayern beat Benfica 5-2 in Germany, with Robert Lewandowski scoring a hat-trick despite having a penalty saved, to make it four wins out of four in Group E and secure a place in the knockout rounds.

Juventus thumped Zenit Saint Petersburg 4-2, captain Paulo Dybala grabbing a brace in Turin as Massimiliano Allegri's side kept up their 100 per cent record in Group H, which they top ahead of Chelsea.

