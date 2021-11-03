Football: Bayern Munich and Juventus qualify for Champions League last 16

PARIS (AFP) - Bayern Munich and Juventus both won on Tuesday (Nov 2) to qualify for the Champions League last 16 with two rounds of group games to spare.

Bayern beat Benfica 5-2 in Germany, with Robert Lewandowski scoring a hat-trick despite having a penalty saved, to make it four wins out of four in Group E and secure a place in the knockout rounds.

Juventus thumped Zenit Saint Petersburg 4-2, captain Paulo Dybala grabbing a brace in Turin as Massimiliano Allegri's side kept up their 100 per cent record in Group H, which they top ahead of Chelsea.