Football: Bayern beat Tottenham 3-1, win all group games in Champions League

MUNICH (AP) - Bayern Munich finished the Champions League group stage as the only team to win all their matches after beating Tottenham 3-1 in a game between two already-qualified sides on Wednesday (Dec 11).

Two-and-a-half months after getting thrashed 7-2 by Bayern in London, Tottenham at least managed to keep the scoreline respectable as recently hired manager Jose Mourinho fielded a weakened lineup with his team guaranteed second place.

Kingsley Coman and Thomas Muller scored for Bayern in the first half, either side of a first goal for Tottenham by offseason signing Ryan Sessegnon.

Philippe Coutinho, who struck the crossbar with a long-range effort in the first half, curled home a third goal in the 64th minute to clinch a sixth straight win in Group B for Bayern, whose poor recent form in the Bundesliga has seen Germany's biggest team slip to seventh place.

The only negative for Bayern was the sight of Coman being forced off in pain after landing awkwardly on his left leg as he tried to keep the ball in play by the touchline just before halftime.

It was a second loss in six games for Mourinho in all competitions since he took charge as the replacement for Mauricio Pochettino, but he showed where his priorities lay by resting star players including Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Heung-min Son amid a gruelling fixture load.