Football: Barcelona's Umtiti, out of Champions League trip, tests positive for Covid-19

A 2017 photo shows Barcelona's Umtiti during a La lLiga match against Espanyol.
A 2017 photo shows Barcelona's Umtiti during a La lLiga match against Espanyol.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
13 min ago

BARCELONA (REUTERS) - Barcelona said France defender Samuel Umtiti has tested positive for Covid-19, although the result will not affect their Champions League quarter-final with Bayern Munich on Friday (Aug 14) as he is injured and not with the squad.

Umtiti is the second Barca player to give a positive test for Covid-19 in the last week after his fellow French defender Jean-Clair Todibo was diagnosed with the virus on Wednesday when reporting back for pre-season training.

Barca said in a statement that World Cup winner Umtiti was asymptomatic, in good health and was currently isolating in his home, adding that people who had recently been in close contact with him would also receive a test.

The Catalans face Bayern on Friday in the Champions League 'Final Eight' tournament in Lisbon looking to book a place in the last four.

 

