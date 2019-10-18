Football: Barcelona's Oct 26 Clasico match with Real Madrid postponed over Catalonia protests

BARCELONA (REUTERS, AFP) - Barcelona's Oct 26 La Liga football match at home to Real Madrid has been postponed, the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) said in a statement on Friday (Oct 18).

The league's organising body made an official request to the RFEF earlier this week calling for the game at the Nou Camp to be rearranged, over security concerns following demonstrations in Catalonia over the jailing of nine Catalan separatist leaders.

The Spanish football league had on Wednesday sought to have the reverse fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu played first, after three days of large-scale demonstrations which have turned increasingly violent.

But it has now told the clubs that they have until 10am (4pm Singapore time) on Monday (Oct 21) to find a new date, the federation said.

If they fail to do so, the federation will choose a new date.