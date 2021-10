Football: Barcelona condemn 'violent' acts Koeman faced after Real Madrid defeat

SPAIN (REUTERS) - Barcelona on Sunday (Oct 24) condemned the "violent and disdainful acts" faced by their coach Ronald Koeman when he left Nou Camp after a 2-1 defeat to arch-rivals Real Madrid earlier that day.

Videos on social media showed people surrounding Koeman's car and blocking it from moving as the Dutchman tried to exit the stadium after Barcelona suffered their fourth straight El Clasico defeat.

Koeman is a Barca legend after scoring the winning goal in the 1992 European Cup final but he has been under heavy pressure as coach in recent weeks.

"FC Barcelona publicly condemns the violent and disdainful acts that our manager experienced when leaving the Camp Nou,"the Catalan club said on Twitter.

"The club will take security and disciplinary measures so that such unfortunate events do not happen again."

Barcelona are ninth in La Liga, with 15 points from nine matches, six points behind leaders Real Sociedad, who have played an additional game.

Koeman has come under scrutiny in the wake of the team's mediocre results, leading to speculation over his future at the club.