Football: Barcelona begin title defence with surprise defeat by Bilbao

Doctors attend Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez during the Spanish league football match between Athletic Club Bilbao and FC Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao on Aug 16, 2019.
MADRID (AFP) - Barcelona made a nightmare start to the defence of their La Liga title on Friday (Aug 16) by losing Luis Suarez to injury and then losing 1-0 to Athletic Bilbao, after a sensational late volley from substitute Aritz Aduriz.

Suarez hobbled off in the 37th minute with what looked like a calf injury before Aduriz came on in the 88th, the 38-year-old striker who has announced he will retire at the end of the season.

This was a spectacular start to the finale as Aduriz threw himself into the air and acrobatically volleyed past Marc-Andre ter Stegen to send San Mames wild on La Liga's opening night.

