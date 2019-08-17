Football: Barcelona begin title defence with surprise defeat by Bilbao

MADRID (AFP) - Barcelona made a nightmare start to the defence of their La Liga title on Friday (Aug 16) by losing Luis Suarez to injury and then losing 1-0 to Athletic Bilbao, after a sensational late volley from substitute Aritz Aduriz.

Suarez hobbled off in the 37th minute with what looked like a calf injury before Aduriz came on in the 88th, the 38-year-old striker who has announced he will retire at the end of the season.

This was a spectacular start to the finale as Aduriz threw himself into the air and acrobatically volleyed past Marc-Andre ter Stegen to send San Mames wild on La Liga's opening night.