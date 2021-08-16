Football: Barcelona begin life without Messi with 4-2 win over Real Sociedad

BARCELONA (AFP) - Barcelona started life without Lionel Messi by defeating Real Sociedad 4-2 in their La Liga opener at the Camp Nou on Sunday (Aug 15).

Captain Gerard Pique gave them a 19th minute lead with Martin Braithwaite finding the net in first half injury time and in the 59th minute. Sergi Roberto added a fourth in the last minute of the game.

Just over 20,000 fans were in attendance as crowds returned for the first time since the pandemic.

Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi called time on his two-decade career at Barcelona last week and moved to Paris Saint-Germain.