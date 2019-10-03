Football: Barca overcome Inter with Suarez double

BARCELONA (REUTERS) - Luis Suarez scored two classy goals to inspire Barcelona to a 2-1 comeback win over Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday (Oct 2) and inflict a first defeat on Antonio Conte since he took charge of the Italians.

Inter, who lead Serie A after winning all six of their domestic games under Conte, produced a wonderful first half display and took the lead in the second minute through Argentine forward Lautaro Martinez.

Barca had struggled to get going before halftime but looked more like their usual dominant selves on European nights at the Camp Nou after the break and deservedly pulled level in the 58th minute through a superb swivelling volley from Suarez.

The Catalans then caught Inter out on the counterattack to take the lead in the 84th minute, with captain Lionel Messi feeding Suarez who produced a cool low finish to prompt relieved celebrations among the 86,000 fans in the stadium.

The win takes Barca second in Group F with four points after two games, the same as leaders Borussia Dortmund who won 2-0 at Slavia Prague. Inter have one point.

Conte conceded a goal after three minutes in his last game at the Camp Nou as Chelsea coach in 2018 but this time it was his side who struck an early blow.

Inter forward Alexis Sanchez found a hole in his former side's defence with a superb through ball into the path of Martinez, who raced into the box and slid to the floor to send the ball flying past Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Conte's side did not look to sit on their goal and outplayed Barca in the first half, holding on to possession for long periods while also doggedly pressing the hosts and picking them off on the counterattack with ease.

It took a superb save from Ter Stegen to prevent Lautaro scoring again with a header, while Italian midfielder Stefano Sensi flashed a shot narrowly over the bar.

Barca were facing their first home defeat in the Champions League group stage since losing to Rubin Kazan in 2009 but were transformed after coach Ernesto Valverde replaced Sergio Busquets with Arturo Vidal.

The Chile midfielder was given the freedom to roam forward and provided the cross from which Suarez scored his unstoppable volley, which appeared to demoralise Inter while galvanising Barca, who were worthy winners in the end.