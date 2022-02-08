Football: Barca CEO Reverter resigns for personal reasons

Barca said the resignation would come into effect as soon as they appoint a new CEO. PHOTO: FCBARCELONA/TWITTER
Updated
Published
8 min ago

BARCELONA (REUTERS) - Barcelona CEO Ferran Reverter has informed president Joan Laporta of his intention to resign for personal reasons, the La Liga club said on Tuesday (Feb 8).

Reverter was appointed CEO in July and was involved in restructuring the club's debt and reducing the wage bill.

"It is now almost a year since I left Germany to return to Barcelona for family reasons and shortly after I accepted the offer that I received from president Joan Laporta to become CEO of the club," Reverter, 49, said in a statement.

"Personally I have put in much effort and dedication during these months, but I now wish to focus on the reason why I returned to Barcelona, which is to spend more time on personal and family projects."

Barca said the resignation would come into effect as soon as they appoint a new CEO.

Barcelona sit fourth in La Liga standings, 15 points behind leaders Real Madrid.

More On This Topic
Football: Ex-Lions coach Tatsuma Yoshida takes reins of Japanese club Ventforet Kofu
Football: Barcelona eye return to La Liga's top four as optimism grows under Xavi

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top