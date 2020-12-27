Football: Bamford penalty gives Leeds win over Burnley

(REUTERS) - A fifth-minute penalty from Patrick Bamford was enough to give Leeds United a 1-0 win over Burnley at Elland Road in the Premier League on Sunday (Dec 27), but Sean Dyche's side were left furious after an Ashley Barnes effort was ruled out.

Bamford, who spent a spell on loan at Burnley earlier in his career, drilled home the early spot kick after referee Robert Jones ruled that Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope had brought down the Leeds forward.

Burnley were flabbergasted, however, when Barnes hooked the ball into the net after Leeds stopper Illan Meslier had failed to reach a high ball into the box, only for the goal to be ruled out.

Jones ruled that Burnley defender Ben Mee had fouled Meslier before the ball fell to Barnes, although replays suggested it had been the keeper who fouled Mee.

The Clarets dominated after the break but Meslier, who struggled with crosses throughout the game, did well to keep out near post drives from Barnes.

Leeds move up to 11th place on 20 points, while Burnley are 16th on 13 points.