Football: Bamba strikes late to lift Cardiff out of relegation zone

LONDON (AFP) - Cardiff climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone as Sol Bamba's last-gasp goal clinched a 2-1 win over 10-man Brighton on Saturday (Nov 10).

Neil Warnock's side marked their manager's 100th game in charge of the Welsh club with only their second league victory this season.

Lewis Dunk put Brighton in front in the sixth minute at the Cardiff City Stadium when headed home from Solly March's free-kick.

But Callum Paterson headed Cardiff's 28th-minute equaliser before the visitors had Dale Stephens sent off for a lunging foul on Greg Cunningham six minutes later.

Cardiff pressed for a winner which finally arrived when Bamba slotted home in the last minute.

Aron Gunnarsson's throw-in caused chaos in the Brighton penalty area and Bamba's acrobatic volley rattled the post.

Paterson hit the crossbar with his follow-up before Ivory Coast defender Samba slammed home the rebound to seal Cardiff's first win in three games.