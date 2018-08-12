Football: Balestier Khalsa beat Young Lions for first win in eight Singapore Premier League matches

SINGAPORE - Balestier Khalsa recorded their first win in eight Singapore Premier League (SPL) games, when they edged out the Young Lions 1-0 at the Toa Payoh Stadium on Sunday (Aug 12) evening.

The Tigers' New Zealand striker Keegan Linderboom returned from an ankle injury that kept him out for almost two months to score what proved to be the winning goal in the 37th minute.

The Young Lions came closest to equalising in the 62nd minute when Rusyaidi Salime's free kick crashed off the crossbar, and Hami Syahin's header off the rebound was tipped over the bar by Balestier goalkeeper Zaiful Nizam.

The Tigers' previous win also came against the Young Lions, in a 2-0 victory on June 10.

In other SPL matches, Wataru Murofushi's injury-time equaliser against Home United at the Bishan Stadium prevented a first defeat of the season for champions Albirex Niigata.

The White Swans, who had wrapped up the SPL title on July 22, trailed for most of the second half after Shahril Ishak's 47th-minute strike for the Protectors.

Over at the Our Tampines Hub, Tampines Rovers beat bottom side Hougang United 1-0 thanks to Khairul Amri's 12th-minute goal - his 14th of the campaign.