Football: Bale pens goodbye letter to Real Madrid after nine trophy-laden years

(AFP) - Gareth Bale wrote a farewell letter to Real Madrid on Wednesday (June 1), the Welshman bringing an end to his nine-year spell at the Spanish club, where he said his "dream became a reality".

Bale will leave Real Madrid when his contract expires at the end of June, with the 32-year-old yet to confirm what he will do next.

His future is likely to depend on whether Wales qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, with retirement a possible option if they miss out. Wales will meet Scotland or Ukraine in their World Cup play-off final on Sunday (June 5).

"I write this message to say thank you to all my teammates, past and present, my managers, the backroom staff and to the fans that supported me," Bale wrote in a letter to Real Madrid, posted on social media in both English and Spanish.

"I arrived here nine years ago as a young man who wanted to realise my dream of playing for Real Madrid. To wear the pristine white kit, to wear the crest on my chest, to play at the Santiago Bernabeu, to win titles and to be part of what it's so famous for, to win the Champions League.

"I can now look back, reflect and say with honesty that this dream became a reality and much, much more.

"To be a part of this club's history and to achieve what we achieved while I was a Real Madrid player has been an incredible experience and one I will never forget.

"I also want to thank president Florentino Perez, Jose Angel Sanchez and the board for giving me the opportunity to play for this club. Together we were able to create some moments that will live forever in the history of this club and football. It has been an honour."