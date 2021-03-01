Football: Bale double helps Tottenham crush Burnley 4-0, revive top-four challenge

LONDON (REUTERS) - Gareth Bale produced his most impressive performance since returning on loan to Tottenham Hotspur with two goals in his side's 4-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday (Feb 28).

The Welshman continued his recent resurgence by marking only his third league start of the season with the opening goal after only two minutes, prodding in from close range.

He then set up Harry Kane for Tottenham's second after 15 minutes before Lucas Moura made it 3-0 before halftime.

Bale then claimed his second of the game with a clinical finish after 55 minutes as Tottenham returned to form in the league having lost five of their previous six games.

Bale told Sky Sports: "It was good, I have been building up a little bit to get fully fit - felt comfortable and my form is coming back, it's nice to help the team

"It's understandable, it's been a while so I just continue to work hard. I know you get criticism but I am experienced enough to keep my head down, not say anything stupid and keep plugging away."

On his second goal, he noted: "When you are in that position you try and use the guy to bend the ball around him, nice to see it go in and that really killed the game."

He said he was enjoying linking up with Spurs captain Kane and South Korean Son Heung-min. Bale added: "Playing with them is why I came here and what I wanted to do - it's great to be on the pitch and feeling good, hopefully we can kick on from this and get some confidence.

"We know football isn't fair sometimes and people will criticise but all we can do inside is keep going, and we showed that today."

The impressive win left Tottenham in eighth spot with 39 points from 25 games and revived their hopes of finishing in the top four. Burnley are 15th with 28 points.