Football: Australian sides pull out of Champions League after Covid-19 rejig

KUALA LUMPUR (AFP) - Australian sides Sydney FC, Melbourne City and Brisbane Roar have pulled out of the Asian Champions League, organisers said on Friday (June 4), after an A-League overhaul caused scheduling clashes.
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced the withdrawals, but not give any explanation.
However, it came hours after the A-League said its Finals schedule had been rejigged to run from June 11-26, because of coronavirus restrictions prompted by an outbreak in the state of Victoria.
Brisbane were due to face Philippine team Kaya FC-Iloilo on June 20 in the Champions League preliminary round, and Melbourne were to play Japan's Cerezo Osaka the following day.
Sydney had a group-stage match against South Korea's Jeonbuk Motors scheduled for June 26.