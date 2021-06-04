Football: Australian sides pull out of Champions League after Covid-19 rejig

KUALA LUMPUR (AFP) - Australian sides Sydney FC, Melbourne City and Brisbane Roar have pulled out of the Asian Champions League, organisers said on Friday (June 4), after an A-League overhaul caused scheduling clashes.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced the withdrawals, but not give any explanation.

However, it came hours after the A-League said its Finals schedule had been rejigged to run from June 11-26, because of coronavirus restrictions prompted by an outbreak in the state of Victoria.

Brisbane were due to face Philippine team Kaya FC-Iloilo on June 20 in the Champions League preliminary round, and Melbourne were to play Japan's Cerezo Osaka the following day.

Sydney had a group-stage match against South Korea's Jeonbuk Motors scheduled for June 26.