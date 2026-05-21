Football Australia to report record $11m loss for 2025

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MELBOURNE, May 21 - Football Australia (FA) will report a record A$15.34 million ($10.95 million) loss for 2025 at its annual general meeting next week, swelled by soaring staffing costs and legal bills in a dispute with the A-League's management.

The figures, reported in local media and confirmed by FA, come despite record revenue of almost A$140 million. The loss is almost double the A$8.5 million deficit posted for 2024.

On Tuesday, FA chief executive Martin Kugeler had told Australian media that the governing body may shed a fifth of its staff to "live within (their) means".

"Increasing losses year-on-year is obviously not a situation that is sustainable or acceptable," Kugeler said.

FA said on Tuesday it had settled its long-running dispute with Australian Professional Leagues, which runs the A-League Men and A-League Women competitions.

The dispute centred on historic debts between the two organisations.

Australia co-hosted the Women's World Cup with New Zealand in 2023 and the Women's Asian Cup in March.

FA touted the World Cup as a major success as huge crowds watched the games and Australia's women reached the semi-finals.

The Matildas have since emerged as a major commercial driver for FA, bringing in new sponsorship and significant match-day ticket revenue but Kugeler said FA had failed to capitalise fully on hosting the World Cup. REUTERS