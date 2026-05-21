Straitstimes.com header logo

Football Australia to report record $11m loss for 2025

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

MELBOURNE, May 21 - Football Australia (FA) will report a record A$15.34 million ($10.95 million) loss for 2025 at its annual general meeting next week, swelled by soaring staffing costs and legal bills in a dispute with the A-League's management.

The figures, reported in local media and confirmed by FA, come despite record revenue of almost A$140 million. The loss is almost double the A$8.5 million deficit posted for 2024.

On Tuesday, FA chief executive Martin Kugeler had told Australian media that the governing body may shed a fifth of its staff to "live within (their) means".

"Increasing losses year-on-year is obviously not a situation that is sustainable or acceptable," Kugeler said.

FA said on Tuesday it had settled its long-running dispute with Australian Professional Leagues, which runs the A-League Men and A-League Women competitions.

The dispute centred on historic debts between the two organisations.

Australia co-hosted the Women's World Cup with New Zealand in 2023 and the Women's Asian Cup in March.

FA touted the World Cup as a major success as huge crowds watched the games and Australia's women reached the semi-finals.

The Matildas have since emerged as a major commercial driver for FA, bringing in new sponsorship and significant match-day ticket revenue but Kugeler said FA had failed to capitalise fully on hosting the World Cup. REUTERS

See more on

Australia

World Cup

Media

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.