Football Australia investigating 'possible data breach'

FILE PHOTO: A computer keyboard lit by a displayed cyber code is seen in this illustration picture taken on March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

MELBOURNE - Football Australia (FA) said they are investigating a possible data breach following a report in a cybersecurity publication that players' passports, contracts and other personal information may have been leaked online.

The report, published by Cybernews.com on Wednesday, said the soccer governing body had also potentially exposed ticket buyers' personal data and that "human error" was the most likely reason for the leak.

"Nevertheless, the mistake represents a critical data exposure incident," it said.

FA said in a statement on Thursday it was aware of the reports of a "possible data breach" and was investigating the matter as a priority.

"Football Australia takes the security of all its stakeholders seriously," the statement said.

"We will keep our stakeholders updated as we establish more details."

The report in Cybernews, which describes itself as an independent, online publication which discloses cybersecurity threats, said FA had enabled access to 127 "digital storage containers", including one which was left completely unprotected and contained players' passports and contracts.

It said FA had fixed the issue after being alerted by Cybernews. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top