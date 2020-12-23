Football: Atletico's Trippier banned for 10 weeks over breach of betting rules

LONDON (REUTERS, AFP) - Atletico Madrid and England defender Kieran Trippier has been suspended for 10 weeks and fined £70,000 pounds (S$125,328) following a breach of betting rules, the Football Association said on Wednesday (Dec 23).

The former Tottenham Hotspur star – who was one of England’s standout performers in their run to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals – denied seven alleged breaches of FA Rule E8, which were said to occur in July 2019, and requested a personal hearing.

However, the FA said four of the alleged breaches had been proven with three others dismissed.

"The Atletico Madrid defender denied seven alleged breaches of FA rule E8(1)(b), which were said to occur during July 2019, and requested a personal hearing," said an FA spokesperson.

"An independent regulatory commission was appointed to hear the case, with four of the alleged breaches found proven and three dismissed during a subsequent personal hearing (in October).

"The independent regulatory commission’s written reasons for its decisions and the associated sanction will be published in due course."

Trippier's worldwide ban from all football and football-related activity will run until Feb 28.

The suspension will rule Trippier out of at least 14 matches for Spanish La Liga leaders Atletico, according to their website, including the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash with Chelsea on Feb 23.

He will be available for the Madrid derby on March 7.

The offences took place in July 2019 around the time he completed his move from Tottenham to Atletico for a fee in the region of £20 million (S$35.8 million).