Football: Atletico title bid dented with Getafe draw

MADRID (REUTERS) - La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid drew 0-0 away to struggling Getafe on Saturday (March 13), despite playing the latter stages of the game with an extra man, offering renewed hope to title rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Getafe's Allan Nyom was shown a red card after a VAR review for a crunching tackle on Atletico's Renan Lodi in the 70th minute but the visitors could not make their advantage count Atletico did manage to put the ball in the net in the second half when Joao Felix nodded in a cross from Marcos Llorente but it did not count as the ball had gone out of play, while substitute Moussa Dembele missed two good chances to score.

Diego Simeone's side lead the standings on 63 points while Real Madrid are second on 57 and third-placed Barcelona can reduce the gap behind Atletico to four points if they beat Huesca at home on Monday.