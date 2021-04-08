Football: Atletico striker Suarez injures leg in training in La Liga title blow

Atletico did not specify how long Suarez (above) would be sidelined.
Atletico did not specify how long Suarez (above) would be sidelined.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    4 min ago

MADRID (AFP) - Atletico Madrid forward Luis Suarez, the club's leading scorer this season, hurt his left leg in training on Wednesday (April 7), potentially dealing a critical blow to their La Liga title hopes.

Suarez left Wednesday morning's training session after feeling discomfort, and tests later revealed the Uruguayan had suffered a muscle injury to his left leg, the club said.

Atletico did not specify how long Suarez would be sidelined, but local reports suggested he could miss up to three weeks - ruling him out of games against Betis, Eibar, Huesca and Athletic Bilbao.

Diego Simeone's side saw their lead in Spain trimmed to a single point by Barcelona on Monday, following a drastic dip in form over the past two months.

The 34-year-old Suarez has scored 19 goals in the league this season, second in La Liga only to former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi (23).

Atletico are also still without Moussa Dembele who fainted who during a training session last month.

The French striker has made just four substitute appearances since joining on loan from Lyon in January.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 