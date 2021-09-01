Football: Atletico Madrid re-sign Griezmann on loan from Barcelona

MADRID (REUTERS) - Atletico Madrid on Tuesday (Aug 31) sensationally announced they had re-signed France forward Antoine Griezmann on a season-long loan from Barcelona.

In one of the most eye-catching moves on Europe's deadline day, Atletico secured the return of a player they sold for a reported €120 million (S$190.5 million) in 2019.

In a club statement, Atleti said the deal includes an option for either club to extend the loan arrangement by a year.

Barca's statement also added that the deal contained an obligation to buy Griezmann, with LaLiga champions Atletico also paying the player's wages in full.

Local media reports in Spain put the purchase option at €40 million.

The deal had been thrown into doubt with neither side announcing the move before the midnight Central European Time deadline.

Local media said the delay was caused by a problem with LaLiga's transfer registration system, but the league confirmed it had received all relevant documentation in time and had not granted an extension for the deal to be completed.

Meanwhile, Barcelona reached an agreement with Sevilla to sign Dutch forward Luuk de Jong on a season-long loan deal with the option of a permanent transfer, the club said in a statement.

De Jong, 31, arrives at the Nou Camp after two seasons in Andalucia, where he helped Sevilla to the 2020 Europa League crown and scored 10 goals in 69 LaLiga appearances.

The move capped a busy deadline day for Barca, who sanctioned the departures of Emerson Royal to Tottenham Hotspur, Rey Manaj to Spezia, Ilaix Moriba to RB Leipzig and Griezmann on loan to Atletico.

Barca also announced they had registered Sergio Aguero after first teamers Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets agreed to a wage reduction for this season and the deferment of payments for the following years of their deals.