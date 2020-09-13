Football: Atletico coach Simeone tests positive for coronavirus

Simeone is seen during a team training session on Sept 7, 2020
Simeone is seen during a team training session on Sept 7, 2020
Published
3 min ago

MADRID (REUTERS) - Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has tested positive for Covid-19, his club said in a statement on Saturday (Sept 12), meaning the team could be without their manager when they start the La Liga campaign in two weeks' time.

Atletico's statement said the Argentine was asymptomatic and was currently isolating in his home after undergoing a test on Friday during the team's pre-season training camp.

The La Liga season started on Saturday but Atletico are missing the first two weekends due to participating in last month's Champions League "Final Eight" tournament.

They play their first game of the campaign at home to Granada on Sept 27.

 

