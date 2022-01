Football: At least six killed in Cameroon stadium stampede, says state broadcaster

YAOUNDE (REUTERS, AFP) - At least six football fans died in a stampede at the Yaounde Olembe Stadium in Cameroon on Monday (Jan 24) before the host nation's round of 16 game in the African Cup of Nations against Comoros, the Central African nation's national broadcaster reported.

It said dozens of others were injured.

Images shared on social media, which Reuters could not immediately authenticate, showed screaming fans being crushed at an entrance gate.

"A crush at the entrance to the Olembe Stadium" caused "half a dozen deaths and dozens have been injured", reported Cameroonian state broadcaster CRTV, adding that authorities and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) were "following the situation with the injured in the city's hospitals".

The CAF said in a statement that it was aware of an incident at the stadium.

"CAF is currently investigating the situation and trying to get more details on what transpired. We are in constant communication with Cameroon government and the Local Organising Committee," it said.

Following a low turnout in the first-round games at brand-new stadiums built for the continent's premier men's football tournament, Cameroon authorities have thrown open stadium gates, organised mass transport and given out free tickets to lure fans.

Cameroon beat 10-man Comoros Islands 2-1 in the game to advance to the quarter-finals.