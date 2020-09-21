Football: Aston Villa sign Burkina Faso forward Traore from Lyon for €18m plus add-ons

(REUTERS) - Aston Villa have signed Burkina Faso international Bertrand Traore from Olympique Lyonnais for €18.4 million (S$29.5 million) plus up to €2.2 million in incentives, the French Ligue 1 club announced on Monday (Sept 21).

Traore, 25, made 126 appearances for Lyon and scored 33 goals after his arrival from Chelsea in 2017.

Lyon confirmed they would receive 15 per cent of the funds generated from any future transfer.

"Olympique Lyonnais wishes Bertrand the best of luck in the top flight of English football four years after his initial experience with a Premier League club," Lyon said in a statement.

Traore began his professional career at Chelsea in 2014 but failed to cement a spot in the first team and was loaned out to Vitesse Arnhem and Ajax Amsterdam before joining Lyon in 2017.

Capped 54 times by Burkina Faso, he was part of the side who won the bronze medal in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

He will add attacking firepower to an Aston Villa squad who finished 17th last season, narrowly avoiding relegation.

Lyon also confirmed the departure of Romanian goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu to AC Milan for half a million euros, while German goalkeeper Julian Pollersbeck arrives from Hamburg on a four-year deal for a quarter million euros plus incentives.