Football: Aston Villa appoint Unai Emery as manager to replace Steven Gerrard

LONDON – Aston Villa have named Unai Emery as manager to succeed Steven Gerrard, the Premier League club said on Monday, as the Spaniard returns to the English top flight for a second stint.

Villa sacked Gerrard last Thursday after the Midlands club collected just nine points from 11 games this season.

Aaron Danks was appointed caretaker boss and Villa beat Brentford 4-0 over the weekend in his first game in charge.

“Aston Villa is delighted to announce the appointment of Unai Emery as the club’s new head coach,” Villa said in a statement.

“Unai will take over from Nov 1 after his work permit formalities are completed.”

Villa also described Emery as a “highly experienced top level coach who has managed over 900 games”.

Spanish media reported that Villa paid the release clause – about £5 million (S$8 million) – to Spanish club Villarreal to get Emery’s signature.

Emery’s previous job in England was to replace long-serving Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger in 2018 but he lasted only 18 months at the North London club before he was sacked.

But while he failed to reverse a decline in the Gunners’ fortunes, the 50-year-old has a proven track record of getting Spanish teams into the Champions League, finishing third in La Liga three times with Valencia.

However, his biggest claim to fame is a superb record in the Europa League, lifting the trophy three times with Sevilla and once with Villarreal to hold the record for most titles won by a manager in that competition.

Under Emery, Villarreal beat his former side Arsenal in the Europa League semi-finals in 2021 before overcoming Manchester United on penalties in the final.

He led Villarreal to the Champions League semi-finals earlier in 2022 where they lost to Liverpool.

A Villarreal statement said Emery had “unilaterally terminated his contract”.

“Emery has gone down in Villarreal history as the first coach to win a title with the club, the Europa League, as well as the historic feat of reaching the Champions League semi-finals last season,” said the statement.

“Villarreal would like to thank Unai Emery for the work he has done and wish him the best of luck in his career.”