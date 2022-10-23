Football: Asean sides display mixed reactions

AUCKLAND - Vietnam’s coach conceded that the side “cannot go far” at the 2023 Women’s World Cup after being drawn in the same group as the finalists from the previous edition but her Philippines counterpart admitted he was “a bit disappointed” not to be drawn with the sport’s heavyweights.

Both teams will be making their debut at the showpiece event, which will take place from July 20-Aug 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

The Vietnamese will play holders the United States, runners-up Netherlands and either Portugal, Cameroon or Thailand in Group E. The Filipinas have been drawn in Group A with 1995 winners Norway, co-hosts New Zealand and Switzerland.

Vietnam coach Mai Duc Chung was quoted by local online publication VnExpress as saying: “It will not be easy to invite such strong teams to Vietnam for friendlies.

“In this tournament, we will have the chance to compete against them and that’s the most exciting thing. We cannot go far in this one, but the team will try to embrace our spirit with high determination to achieve the goals that we have set.”

Midfielder Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung admitted that the team had spoken about potentially facing the US before the draw.

She told the Vietnam+ news portal: “We have already thought that it would be an interesting and exciting match between Vietnam and the reigning champions the US. And yes, it is true that we will play each other.

“We also face with another big challenge, the silver medallist, the Netherlands. Anyway, we will have to work hard and play hard for the best result in our first World Cup.”

Philippines coach Alen Stajcic admitted he would have preferred to have drawn the likes of record four-time champions the US. This despite the fact that the last South-east Asian team to face them at a World Cup, Thailand, were handed a 13-0 hammering in 2019.

The Australian told the Philippine media: “One perspective is you don’t want to play teams in the top 10 but I am also a little bit disappointed in not getting a USA or a Germany since the best way to measure yourself is to play against the best teams in the planet...

“With New Zealand, you can expect to be playing in front of 50,000 people. Playing in front of a boisterous and engaged hometown crowd is going to be difficult... It is going to be a massive challenge.

“Norway have been a powerhouse in football for the last 30 years. Switzerland have their own players as well that we will have to negotiate. There is no set strategy for the group stage.”