SINGAPORE - On a breathless, dramatic Christmas night of football and controversy, the Lions' roar was finally unleashed. But when the dust finally settles and the new AFF Suzuki Cup champions are crowned on New Year's Day, it may be instructive to have a constructive conversation about how Asean football can move forward.

Especially when there are talks of a joint bid for the 2034 World Cup, standards have to improve as a whole.