Football: Arteta positive but wary of Southampton ‘danger’

LONDON – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is encouraged by his side’s flying start to the Premier League season, but is also wary of Southampton when the Gunners make the trip to face Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men on Sunday.

The Gunners lead the standings with 27 points from 10 games. They have also won 13 of 14 matches in all competitions this campaign.

However, Southampton derailed Arsenal’s top-four push last season when they beat the north Londoners 1-0 in April, and Arteta has warned against any complacency.

“It is an experience that was painful, especially with the way the game turned out and the consequences, so we know where the danger is with that team,” he said.

“But I am very positive – the win percentage is extremely high, the way we are performing is really good and we are in the position that we want to be. But it is a long, long season and we have to deserve to be there when it comes to May.”

The Arsenal boss also said that he was confident Bukayo Saka will be fit to face Southampton after the forward’s injury scare against PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League, adding that Gabriel Martinelli is also expected to be available.

Saka has been ever-present this season, featuring in all 14 of the Gunners’ games so far and starting 12 of them, scoring five goals while setting up another four.

The 21-year-old’s place in the starting line-up looked to be in jeopardy after he pulled up during the 1-0 win over PSV on Thursday and was substituted with five minutes remaining.

Martinelli, who missed training on Wednesday through illness, has been struggling with a slight calf issue but made a substitute appearance against PSV.

“I think Bukayo is fine, he was a bit struggling near the end but hopefully he will be fine for Sunday,” Arteta said.

“Martinelli had a tough week, he wasn’t feeling great. But the day before the game he was already feeling better so that’s why we decided to play him a little bit.”

Arteta remained coy on the availability of Oleksandr Zinchenko as the Ukrainian continues to recover from a calf problem that has kept him sidelined since the win over Tottenham Hotspur at the start of October.

“He is close, he was getting better before having a setback on the injury he had at the start of the season,” the Spaniard said.

Southampton, who beat Bournemouth 1-0 on Wednesday to end a five-match winless streak, will be without the injured Kyle Walker-Peters, Armel Bella-Kotchap and Oriol Romeu.

