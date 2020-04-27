Football: Arsenal, West Ham and Brighton players return to training grounds, with strict rules in place

LONDON (AFP, REUTERS) - West Ham, Brighton and Arsenal opened their training grounds to players on Monday (April 27), as Premier League football clubs took steps towards a potential re-start.

The English top flight is reportedly eyeing a resumption of the season on June 8 behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Project Restart" could see the 20 Premier League clubs resume full training by May 18, allowing players a three-week "pre-season".

Premier League chiefs, due to meet club officials on Friday, are committed to finishing the season, with Liverpool on the brink of their first English top-flight title for 30 years.

Brighton said in a statement on Monday that the club were allowing "restricted external access to the training pitches for first-team players only, for non-compulsory individual training".

"Players will need to book and be allotted staggered arrival slots, allocated their own area to train and expected to fully adhere to social distancing rules while doing so, and when arriving and exiting the facility," the statement added.

A West Ham spokesman said players in apartments or without safe access to green spaces were permitted access to training pitches.

"Access will be limited to one player at a time and all sessions will be in line with government guidelines around social distancing," he said.

An Arsenal club spokesman confirmed on Saturday that players would be allowed to return this week to their London Colney training ground but access would be carefully managed.

France striker Alexandre Lacazette, Brazil defender David Luiz and Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka were seen arriving at the facility, which is situated 32km north of the British capital.

The players trained separately while keeping their distance from each other on the pitch.

It was unclear whether manager Mikel Arteta, who tested positive for the virus last month but has since recovered, was present on Monday.

The Premier League is suspended officially until at least April 30, with the period virtually certain to be extended, while lockdown measures are in place in the United Kingdom until May 7, when the government is set to review the current restrictions in place.

Britain has been one of the countries hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, with more than 20,000 hospital deaths.