Football: Arsenal take 2-0 advantage over Napoli in Europa League

LONDON (REUTERS) - An Aaron Ramsey effort and a Kalidou Koulibaly own goal gave Arsenal a 2-0 victory over Napoli in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday (April 11) - and a rare and valuable clean sheet to take to Italy in a week's time.

Arsenal took the lead in the 14th minute through Ramsey, who finished off a sweeping move down the right by calmly slotting the ball past Napoli keeper Alex Meret.

They doubled the advantage 10 minutes later after a moment of individual brilliance from Lucas Torreira, who dashed through the Napoli midfield before spinning and switching the ball to his left foot, finding the net with a heavily-deflected shot off Koulibaly.

The Gunners pressed forward repeatedly as the half wore on, but were unable to capitalise despite repeated shots on goal from strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while Napoli had Meret to thank for numerous saves.

Carlo Ancelotti's men poured forward at the start of the second half in search of an away goal, with striker Lorenzo Insigne putting the ball in the back of the net only to be ruled offside, and Koulibaly denied moments later when keeper Petr Cech tipped his header over the bar.

The game quickly opened up and Ramsey, who joins Napoli's rivals and Serie A leaders Juventus in the close season, and Nacho Monreal created chances at the other end but were unable to outwit Meret again.

Napoli went closest to scoring when Insigne raced down the right and crossed to Piotr Zielinski, but the Pole's right-footed effort shot up over the bar.

The Italian side have now failed to beat English opponents away from the San Paolo stadium in nine attempts in European competition, and will need to be on scoring form at home if they are to progress in the competition.