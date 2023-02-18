Football: Arsenal revive title bid with last-gasp 4-2 win at Villa

LONDON – A “magic moment” was all Arsenal needed on Saturday, and it came from their January signing Jorginho.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta was delighted with the midfielder and his team’s resilience, as they kept their English Premier League title race alive after an own goal from Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in stoppage time handed them a crucial 4-2 victory.

With just minutes left at Villa Park, Arteta’s side were in danger of stumbling again in their bid to win the title for the first time since 2004.

Arsenal had twice trailed to goals from Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho, only for Bukayo Saka and then Oleksandr Zinchenko to haul them level.

A draw would have taken Arsenal above Manchester City but hardly enhanced their hopes of holding off the champions in a gripping title race.

But they received a helping hand from their former goalkeeper as Martinez inadvertently deflected Jorginho’s long-range belter into his own net after it hit the bar in stoppage time.

Gabriel Martinelli capped Arsenal’s remarkable escape with a goal in the final seconds to lift the north Londoners two points clear of second-placed City, who drew 1-1 at Nottingham Forest in the later match.

“We showed a lot of character and resilience,” said Arteta on BT Sport.

“We have to take some lessons. In the first half we didn’t do the simple things right, but in the second half we dominated.

“We needed a magic moment and Jorginho produced it.

“The boys really wanted it. If you want to be at the top you have to win games in different ways, to do it against this team and in this stadium, I have to give credit to the boys.

“The dressing room is bouncing, I am really pleased with them.”

For the first time since Aug 20, the Gunners were not starting a round of fixtures on top of the Premier League table after losing 3-1 to City on Wednesday.

Arsenal were without a win in their previous three top-flight games and the last four in all competitions, but this spirited victory will give them renewed belief they can pip City to the title.

Tom Hanks, a self-confessed Villa fan, was watching from the stands and Arsenal scripted a Hollywood ending in front of the superstar actor.