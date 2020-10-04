Football: Arsenal hand Sheffield United their fourth Premier League loss in as many games

LONDON (Reuters) - Arsenal scored two goals in four minutes to grab a 2-1 Premier League home win over struggling Sheffield United, with Bukayo Saka and Nicolas Pepe getting on the scoresheet in the second half as the Gunners' misfiring attack finally found its rhythm on Sunday (Oct 4).

Sheffield United were without new signing Rhian Brewster, whose registration was not completed in time for the fixture, and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta chose to start with striker Alexandre Lacazette on the bench.

There was early drama as Arsenal's David Luiz pulled Oliver Burke's shirt when he was through on goal after a loose pass.

The Brazilian defender should count himself lucky not to have been red-carded, as the referee appeared to miss the incident entirely.

The best chances of the first half fell to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who unleashed a wicked dipping shot that was tipped over the crossbar by Aaron Ramsdale, and he followed up with an acrobatic bicycle kick just before half-time that was comfortably saved.

The visitors frustrated Arsenal for the first hour, but Saka broke the deadlock by heading home following a snappy passing move in the 61st minute.

"I don't get a lot of headers, but this one, it came so perfectly to me, I had to put it in," a beaming Saka, who received his first call-up to the senior England squad earlier in the week, told Sky Sports.

Substitute Nicolas Pepe added a second three minutes later, and though Irish striker David McGoldrick gave his side hope with a brilliant curling effort in the 84th minute, Arsenal held on for a win that lifts them to fourth place in the table on nine points, three behind leaders Everton.

Sheffield United sit down at 19th after four defeats in their opening four league games.